Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-01-22

Written by on January 22, 2025

  1. Bad’m D – MiniSkirt
  2. Wharm feat. Coldhands – On Hold
  3. Maisie B – The River
  4. Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
  5. The Fuss – Bee Song
  6. Full Cream – Top Floor Love
  7. BIRD ISLAND – Fuck All
  8. Stressed – Carnivore
  9. SIGNV/S – Shapeshifter
  10. REND – COLD STEEL
  11. Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
  12. Birds are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
  13. Mums Favourite – Where Are the Birds?
  14. DROPSINK – ANIMAL
  15. FREEGOLF – Fite The Heart
  16. Lemmings – Table Space
  17. Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
  18. Andy Smith – I Want to Take You Far
  19. Dead Roo – Nick Of Time
  20. Magpies Are Brutal – Nature Is Brutal: The Squeakquel
  21. SONS OF ZÖKU – O Saber
