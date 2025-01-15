Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-01-15

- Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live At Adelaide Guitar Festival)
- Radio All Day – A Needle Sings In Her Hands
- we see moons – These Lights Lead The Way
- Avalon Kane – Unseen
- Lauren Bull – i have always loved you
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Glowing – Pay the Price
- The Mondays – Career Counselling
- Kurralta Park – Meat
- JPH and The Dangerous Animals – Light a cigarette
- The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
- Mince for Vince – Down
- Nuclear Family – Gordian Knot
- TOWNHOUSE – part 2
- Xenura – Trails
- Bad’m D – Every Night
- Lonelyspeck – All of My Skin on the Air
- Only Objects – I’m Still Here (feat. Only Objects) [DJ TR!P Remix]
- King Jeff & the How Are Yous – Baloney Town
