Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-01-15

  1. Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live At Adelaide Guitar Festival)
  2. Radio All Day – A Needle Sings In Her Hands
  3. we see moons – These Lights Lead The Way
  4. Avalon Kane – Unseen
  5. Lauren Bull – i have always loved you
  6. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  7. Glowing – Pay the Price
  8. The Mondays – Career Counselling
  9. Kurralta Park – Meat
  10. JPH and The Dangerous Animals – Light a cigarette
  11. The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
  12. Mince for Vince – Down
  13. Nuclear Family – Gordian Knot
  14. TOWNHOUSE – part 2
  15. Xenura – Trails
  16. Bad’m D – Every Night
  17. Lonelyspeck – All of My Skin on the Air
  18. Only Objects – I’m Still Here (feat. Only Objects) [DJ TR!P Remix]
  19. King Jeff & the How Are Yous – Baloney Town
