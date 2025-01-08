Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-01-08

Written by on January 8, 2025

  1. Stellar Mental – Call it a Day (feat. Mnops)
  2. Placement – Disintegrate
  3. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  4. Twine – Spine
  5. tycarni – fake cry
  6. felix mir – tiger mountain peasant song
  7. short snarl – Heat, Heavy
  8. Swan Reach and elph – triple angel
  9. Jackulson – Pressure Tank
  10. JesseMelancholy – glitter
  11. Maiden Name – Keeley
  12. stripes. – 90’s BREAKDANCE MACHINE
  13. The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
  14. Bend – SMS
  15. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  16. Soylent Green – Caution
  17. Effie – Lip Balm
  18. Big Uncle Love Bus – Abes Odyssey
  19. Bromham – Lords of Northcote
  20. Pearly Stars – Pearl
  21. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Fine
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Live from Studio 3: 2025-01-08

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2025-01-08

Current track

Title

Artist