Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-12-25

Written by on December 25, 2024

  1. The Celibate Rifles – (We All Moved To) Buttland
  2. Hard-Ons – Surfin’ On My Face
  3. Blowers – Fidel Gastro
  4. Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
  5. Rev Horton Heat – Death Metal Bands
  6. Johnny 7 OMA – The Ballad of Johnny Seven
  7. Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Drive All Night
  8. The Headcoatees – Here Comes Cessation
  9. The Shimmy’s – Money
  10. The Reprobettes – Killer Bees
  11. Lovebird Society – One More Night
  12. Bird Blobs – Head That Talks
  13. Roadkill 66 – Hard Rubbish Roadster
  14. Fiendish Cavendish – Lost Cause
  15. Anna Maria Lousia Theresa – John Farnham is Satan
  16. Swimsuit – Hard Times
  17. The Hummingbirds – Alimony
  18. The Triffids – Save What You Can
  19. Spectangle – Disco Infernal
  20. Holly Throsby – We’re Good People, But Why Don’t We Show It
  21. Billy Bragg – Valentines Days Is Over
  22. Kristy MacColl – Days
  23. Charles Jenkins & The Amateur Historians – This is How You Say Goodbye
  24. Lemon Jelly – The Shouty Track
  25. Spectangle – Disco Infernal
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2024-12-25

Current track

Title

Artist