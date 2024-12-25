Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-12-25

- The Celibate Rifles – (We All Moved To) Buttland
- Hard-Ons – Surfin’ On My Face
- Blowers – Fidel Gastro
- Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
- Rev Horton Heat – Death Metal Bands
- Johnny 7 OMA – The Ballad of Johnny Seven
- Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Drive All Night
- The Headcoatees – Here Comes Cessation
- The Shimmy’s – Money
- The Reprobettes – Killer Bees
- Lovebird Society – One More Night
- Bird Blobs – Head That Talks
- Roadkill 66 – Hard Rubbish Roadster
- Fiendish Cavendish – Lost Cause
- Anna Maria Lousia Theresa – John Farnham is Satan
- Swimsuit – Hard Times
- The Hummingbirds – Alimony
- The Triffids – Save What You Can
- Spectangle – Disco Infernal
- Holly Throsby – We’re Good People, But Why Don’t We Show It
- Billy Bragg – Valentines Days Is Over
- Kristy MacColl – Days
- Charles Jenkins & The Amateur Historians – This is How You Say Goodbye
- Lemon Jelly – The Shouty Track
