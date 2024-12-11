Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-12-11

- Mortal Ambition – HEADACHE PILLS
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- War Room – I Found
- Coldwave – Ice Cold
- Katie Pomery – i go quiet
- Sweeney – Johanna in the 80’s
- we see moons – These Lights Lead The Way
- aleksiah – Batsh*t
- Quirkestra – That Ol’ Rockin’ Chair
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Nuclear Family – Getaway
- Dexter Lahiff – Pass of Grey
- Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band – Mighty Love
- Bat Country – 11.1 Jam Suite Pt 2
- Selkie – Marching Gnomes
- Ambiguous Folk – Failte
- Tiles – fomo
- effie isobel – Peach Heart
- My Cherie, uomo – runrunrun
- Axe & the Ivory – When I Was A Shelter
