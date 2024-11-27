Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-11-27

Written by on November 27, 2024

  1. The Only Objects – Access will be retained (feat Jack Degenhart)
  2. Aloe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000.00
  3. XENURA – RINGTONE IDEA
  4. Jackulson – Emo Hold Me
  5. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  6. White Columns – ii) All Familiar Things That Once Were Strange
  7. RYDEEN & SOVBLKPSSY – ASBESTOS
  8. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  9. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant (Acoustic)
  10. Basty H – Penguin and Possum
  11. Day for Caroline – I Can See
  12. Short Snarl – Above The Knee
  13. Swapmeet – I Wish I
  14. Raccoon City – Rite
  15. SIGNALS – Shapeshifter
  16. Abolished – Don’t Blink
  17. HÄGÖL – Goyangi
  18. Madam Super Trash – Roses
  19. Mince for Vince – Julia
  20. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  21. The Dainty Morsels – Slided Tomatoes
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2024-11-27

Current track

Title

Artist