Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-11-27

- The Only Objects – Access will be retained (feat Jack Degenhart)
- Aloe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000.00
- XENURA – RINGTONE IDEA
- Jackulson – Emo Hold Me
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- White Columns – ii) All Familiar Things That Once Were Strange
- RYDEEN & SOVBLKPSSY – ASBESTOS
- Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant (Acoustic)
- Basty H – Penguin and Possum
- Day for Caroline – I Can See
- Short Snarl – Above The Knee
- Swapmeet – I Wish I
- Raccoon City – Rite
- SIGNALS – Shapeshifter
- Abolished – Don’t Blink
- HÄGÖL – Goyangi
- Madam Super Trash – Roses
- Mince for Vince – Julia
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- The Dainty Morsels – Slided Tomatoes
Reader's opinions