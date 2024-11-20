Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-11-20

- Coldhands – Moonbounce
- Broken Waves – Do You Understand
- Mum Thinks Blue – Gotten Away
- The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
- Quirkestra – Let’s Build A Time Machine
- Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
- The Tullamarines – OMG
- The Condos – Attachment
- The Cold Field – Endless Ending
- Blood Circle – Shutdown
- Carla Lippis – Mondo Pyscho
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- The Vains – Woman on the Brink
- CULL THE BAND – CRAWL
- Jess Day – Lilith
- Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
- aleksiah – Batsh*t
- Pearly Stars – Pearl
- After Dark – Party Lady
- Wharm ft Coldhands – Shooting Star
- Coldwave – The Ants
- The Public Servants – Working From Home
