Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2024

  1. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  2. Bad//Dreems – Gutful
  3. Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
  4. Divebar Youth – Clueless
  5. The Hard Aches – Glad That You’re Gone
  6. Placement – Harder
  7. Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
  8. Heaps Good Friends – Let’s Hug Longer
  9. China Roses – Level Up
  10. Haptics – Always More
  11. Oslo Mulw – If You Feel
  12. Chelsea Manor – Better Then
  13. I killed the Prom Queen – Kjaerlighet
  14. East Av3 – Le Labo
  15. Peach PRC – Forever Drunk
  16. My Cherie – You Still Have My Heart
  17. Tkay Maidza – WUACV
  18. Sacrificil Larynx – Beautifui Day
  19. Ambleside – Wash Away
  20. Muim Friends – Rails
