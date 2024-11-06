Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-11-06

  1. Romana and the Reeds – Stem-Filled Vase
  2. OIL! – OIL!!
  3. stripes. – background_music
  4. clamor – hard one
  5. Avalon Kane – The Hallows
  6. DJ TR!P – My Mother Keeps Introducing Me To Women
  7. Lonelyspeck – Warmth of the Earth
  8. Axe & the Ivory – Strangers
  9. SONS OF ZÖKU – Kuhnoo (Acoustic)
  10. Enne R. – Double Empathy
  11. Maisie B – The River
  12. The Man Himself – Supportive Inner Monologue
  13. Baron von Doodie – I Will Get Around To It
  14. Confession Tapes – Lost
  15. Stormy-Lou – Falls Away
  16. The Tullamarines – OMG
  17. Bedroom Holiday – The Truce
  18. Merchandising – February
  19. The Fuss – Seeing Blue
  20. Naomi Keyte – How to Make Plans
  21. The Genevieves – Adore You
