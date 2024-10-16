Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-10-16

October 16, 2024

  1. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  2. Sons of Zoku – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Here
  3. Madura Green – Cricket with Kenny/Dinner with Deni
  4. Mince for Vince – A Year of Sundays
  5. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  6. The Sexels – Broken
  7. Division – Drowning
  8. Hate Force Five – Swear At Your Parents
  9. The Cold Field – All Alone
  10. Carla Lippis – Parasite
  11. Blood Circle – Crimson feat. Long Hours
  12. Merchandising – Journalism
  13. Coldwave – The Ants
  14. Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
  15. Mum Friends – Kyoto
  16. effie isobel – Peach Heart
  17. Wake in Fright – You Deserve
  18. Maybe Hugo – Like B4
  19. Panoptique Electrical – For Spaces
  20. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
  21. Workhorse – Changing of the Light
