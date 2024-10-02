Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-10-02

  1. Effie – Lip Balm
  2. OIL! – OIL!!
  3. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  4. colourblind – Longsleeves
  5. Swapmeet – Collision
  6. FERN – Dreams From Decemeberer
  7. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  8. Quebec Echo – Ace of Hearts
  9. Eli & the Truth – You, Me & Debris
  10. Mince For Vince – Down
  11. The 745 – Jetty Wetter
  12. The Munch – Got Wrong
  13. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Hows The Thing
  14. PASH – Lie Low
  15. THE MONDAYS – People in the Sun
  16. Tiles – fomo
  17. Nuclear Family – Looming
  18. Backyard Haircuts – The Seventh Dwarf Sleepy
  19. stripes. – Team Slayer? I barely know her
  20. Placement – Disintegrate
  21. Flowerbed – Nate song
