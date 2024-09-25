Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-09-25

- Divebar Youth – Sharp Tongue
- Jess Day – London
- The Superjesus – Gravity
- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Pentacosia
- TOWNHOUSE – Is this a dumb Instrumental?
- Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
- Confession Tapes – Same Routine
- The Cortex Shift – Opposites Subtract
- War Room – The Top Floor
- Coldwave – Spurs For Business Cards
- Kurralta Park – I’d Like To Stay With You Tonight
- The Empty Threats – Magnolia
- Hubris – Chemical Remains
- Raccoon City – Mortality
- Lemmings – Glitter
- Birds Are Spies – Wibble
- Destinezia – Eric’s Car Is Not That Bad...I Promise
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Soylent Green – Seven Fold
Reader's opinions