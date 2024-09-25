Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-09-25

  1. Divebar Youth – Sharp Tongue
  2. Jess Day – London
  3. The Superjesus – Gravity
  4. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  5. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Pentacosia
  6. TOWNHOUSE – Is this a dumb Instrumental?
  7. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  8. Confession Tapes – Same Routine
  9. The Cortex Shift – Opposites Subtract
  10. War Room – The Top Floor
  11. Coldwave – Spurs For Business Cards
  12. Kurralta Park – I’d Like To Stay With You Tonight
  13. The Empty Threats – Magnolia
  14. Hubris – Chemical Remains
  15. Raccoon City – Mortality
  16. Lemmings – Glitter
  17. Birds Are Spies – Wibble
  18. Destinezia – Eric’s Car Is Not That Bad​.​.​.​I Promise
  19. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  20. Soylent Green – Seven Fold
