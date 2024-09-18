Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-09-18

- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- Tooth – I’m Losing
- Birds Are Spies – Spin
- Cull the Band – Serpent’s Kiss
- Twine – Future Exhales
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- West Thebarton – Victory Lap
- The Irresponsibles – Dark Passenger
- Hate Force Five – Ask the Darkness
- DEW – MARBLES
- Spires – Double Handed
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Romana and the Reeds – Stem-filled Vase
- The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
- effie isobel – Peach Heart
- Blood Circle (feat Obscura Australis) – Dross
- ephemerons – waterline
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Elsy Wameyo – Quagmire
- Dem Mob – I’ll Get By
Reader's opinions