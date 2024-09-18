Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-09-18

  1. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  2. Tooth – I’m Losing
  3. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  4. Cull the Band – Serpent’s Kiss
  5. Twine – Future Exhales
  6. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  7. West Thebarton – Victory Lap
  8. The Irresponsibles – Dark Passenger
  9. Hate Force Five – Ask the Darkness
  10. DEW – MARBLES
  11. Spires – Double Handed
  12. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  13. Romana and the Reeds – Stem-filled Vase
  14. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  15. effie isobel – Peach Heart
  16. Blood Circle (feat Obscura Australis) – Dross
  17. ephemerons – waterline
  18. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  19. Elsy Wameyo – Quagmire
  20. Dem Mob – I’ll Get By
