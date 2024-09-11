Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-09-11

Written by on September 11, 2024

  1. Ephemerons – Waterline
  2. The Public Eye – Where Are You?
  3. Ghyti – Ends Meet
  4. Newager – Zigzagger
  5. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  6. Jaditr – Can’t Sleep
  7. The Goolees – Rapid Bay
  8. Beyonce’s Fiances – Dancing in the Shadows
  9. Glen Lawrie – Wooded Gardens
  10. Rod Harrison – When
  11. Jayne Doe – Butter!
  12. Terra Axis – Empty Charm
  13. William Jack – Prologue
  14. Wex Hellicopter – Vegetable Man
  15. Nunspank – Parking Inspector Demon
  16. Toxic Shock – Why Do You Do This?
  17. Clairisma – No Money in the Bank Account
  18. Beyonce’s Fiances – Goldie
  19. The Fyoogs – Road to Love
  20. The Nuts – Days of Our Lives
  21. 5!nytk – Burnt Toast
  22. Miss Teal – Chocolate
