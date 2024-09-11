Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-09-11

- Ephemerons – Waterline
- The Public Eye – Where Are You?
- Ghyti – Ends Meet
- Newager – Zigzagger
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Jaditr – Can’t Sleep
- The Goolees – Rapid Bay
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Dancing in the Shadows
- Glen Lawrie – Wooded Gardens
- Rod Harrison – When
- Jayne Doe – Butter!
- Terra Axis – Empty Charm
- William Jack – Prologue
- Wex Hellicopter – Vegetable Man
- Nunspank – Parking Inspector Demon
- Toxic Shock – Why Do You Do This?
- Clairisma – No Money in the Bank Account
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Goldie
- The Fyoogs – Road to Love
- The Nuts – Days of Our Lives
- 5!nytk – Burnt Toast
- Miss Teal – Chocolate
Reader's opinions