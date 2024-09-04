Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-09-04

  1. Jaditr – cant sleep
  2. Lonelyspeck – My Angel Goes Before Me
  3. DEM MOB – I’ll Get By
  4. Magpies Are Brutal – Nature Is Brutal: The Squeakquel
  5. Gallery One – Rent Boy
  6. Nathan Hui-Yi & Sam Be Yourself – DREAMS BECOME REALITY
  7. Haptics – Rhythmic Medicine
  8. JesseMelancholy – wings
  9. The Birds Are Spies – Big Nothing
  10. Baron Von Doodie – For Rent
  11. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  12. Velvet Moth – Lady Log
  13. The Genevieves – Adore You
  14. Jamie Lena – Lover/Over The Moon
  15. Erin Buku – Ley Lines
  16. Bromham – People I’ve Known
  17. Maisie B – Cliche
  18. Agapanther – Dive
  19. Lemmings – September
  20. The Botanicals – You Snooze You Loose
