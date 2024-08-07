Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-08-07

  1. Karnaboy – Sanctuary
  2. Maisie B – Pull The Rug
  3. Melanie Cowmeadow – empath
  4. Eva Rundle – A Familiar Place
  5. The Genevieves – Adore You
  6. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
  7. Gallery One – Rent Boy
  8. Sofia Menguita – I’ve
  9. Merchandising – Antigonish
  10. Lemmings – September
  11. Ben Iota – Jazz
  12. Bend – Schwendy Bend
  13. Mum Thinks Blue – Dreaming
  14. HÄGÖL – DIRT
  15. HÄGÖL – DEATH MERGE
  16. Church Moms – FIGHT ME!
  17. The Munch – Caterpillar
  18. Big Uncle Love Bus – Abes Odyssey
  19. The Mondays – Are You Bored Yet?
  20. Hey Harriett – Let’s Dance
  21. Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
