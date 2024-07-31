Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-07-31

  1. Aloe Vittoria – even the best
  2. Placement – Harder
  3. Coldwave – Conflict
  4. Kurralta Park – Meat
  5. Swapmeet – Tiny Spiders
  6. effie isobel – Peach Heart
  7. short snarl – Above The Knee
  8. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  9. Nonnie – Sludge
  10. Bird Detective – Goose (Part 2)
  11. Ricky Albeck – It Goes…
  12. Nuclear Family – Gordian Knot
  13. Tiles – Red Wine
  14. stripes. – video games ft. egg
  15. Jackulson – Emo Hold Me
  16. Bad’m D – Picture Disc
  17. Bromham – Lords of Northcote
  18. Eli & The Truth – The Tales of Stuart Borne
  19. War Room – The Top Floor
  20. Jess Johns – Someone Who Knows
  21. Pine Point – Trying
