Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-07-31

- Aloe Vittoria – even the best
- Placement – Harder
- Coldwave – Conflict
- Kurralta Park – Meat
- Swapmeet – Tiny Spiders
- effie isobel – Peach Heart
- short snarl – Above The Knee
- Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Nonnie – Sludge
- Bird Detective – Goose (Part 2)
- Ricky Albeck – It Goes…
- Nuclear Family – Gordian Knot
- Tiles – Red Wine
- stripes. – video games ft. egg
- Jackulson – Emo Hold Me
- Bad’m D – Picture Disc
- Bromham – Lords of Northcote
- Eli & The Truth – The Tales of Stuart Borne
- War Room – The Top Floor
- Jess Johns – Someone Who Knows
- Pine Point – Trying
