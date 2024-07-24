Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-07-24

  1. Soylent Green – Inner Peace
  2. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  3. Rhys Howlett – Peach Tree
  4. Bedroom Holiday – Let’s try another ideal reality!
  5. Magpies Are Brutal – Nature Is Brutal: The Squeakqual
  6. Avalon Kane ft. Stu Patterson – Killing Time
  7. Felix Mir – Tiny Plastic Baby
  8. Mince For Vince – Down
  9. Bird Detective – 99 Problems
  10. Superdose Gangway – Ceramic
  11. Outsider – No Remorse
  12. Stressed ft. Gravitate – Bullet
  13. REND – IRON FIST
  14. Winnerz Circle ft. Liam from Culture Shock – NUTHIN’ 2 LO​$​E
  15. Swapmeet – Collision
  16. Jamie Lena – Lover / Over the Moon
  17. Alexander Black Band – Back By Unpopular Demand
  18. Exit Plan – All Gone
  19. The Empty Threats – Magnolia
  20. SASHA – COCO CRAZY
