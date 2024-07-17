Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-07-17

- Tonix – I Was Asleep
- Sofia Menguita – Dad Song
- effie isobel – Peach Heart
- Mum Friends – Clean
- Carr Accident – Wingman
- Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee Berceuse
- Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Jen Lush – Lovers Parting Dawn
- Nick Vulture – Complicated
- Agapanther – Last Legs
- The Vains – Pussy Power
- Mums Favourite – Primrose
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Haptics – Haptic Touch
- Avalon Kane – Killing Time feat.Stu Patterson
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
- Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
