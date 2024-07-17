Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-07-17

  1. Tonix – I Was Asleep
  2. Sofia Menguita – Dad Song
  3. effie isobel – Peach Heart
  4. Mum Friends – Clean
  5. Carr Accident – Wingman
  6. Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee Berceuse
  7. Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
  8. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  9. Jen Lush – Lovers Parting Dawn
  10. Nick Vulture – Complicated
  11. Agapanther – Last Legs
  12. The Vains – Pussy Power
  13. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  14. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  15. Haptics – Haptic Touch
  16. Avalon Kane – Killing Time feat.Stu Patterson
  17. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  18. Mince For Vince – Down
  19. Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
  20. Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
