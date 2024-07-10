Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-07-10

July 10, 2024

  1. Katie Aspel – Here (feat. BLKMPIRE)
  2. SVVLO – Tropicz Prelude
  3. SVVLO – Routes
  4. Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood) – Motez Remix
  5. J-Milla – Boomerang
  6. DEM MOB – DIP
  7. Eskatology – Love Like Before
  8. Nancy Bates – I Can’t Hold On
  9. Glenn Skuthorpe – Something On My Mind
  10. Emily Wurramara – Lordy Lordy feat. Tasman Keith
  11. Frank Yamma – Wiru (Beginning of the Day) (Hesius Dome Remix)
  12. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngai Yurlku Nhiina
  13. Penelope Swales – The Old Man in the Rock
  14. DISPOSSESSED – THRONEBREAKER ZERO
  15. Nerve Damage – Do unto them…
  16. Sketch Method – Perfect 10
  17. Bart Willoughby – Sunrise
  18. Coloured Stone – Fire
  19. Nathan May – Lost
  20. SONZ OF SERPENT – WHAT IS THIS
