Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-07-03

- Nathan Hui-Yi, Taki Brano – IF YOU’RE NOT GONNA JUMP
- Bad’m D – Jet Plane
- Erin Buku – Check Your Self (feat. Abstract Rude)
- Pugs Atomz & Inkswel – Origami Dollars feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Ebony A Million – Molasses
- Maisie – Morphine
- Indiago – PLB
- Sofia Menguita – Puddle Jumping
- short snarl – Heat, Heavy
- Mum Friends – Clean
- Cookie Baker – We Don’t Dance
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Katie Aspel – Chewing Gum
- DEM MOB – DIP
- Ben Iota – Seasons Change
- Rob Edwards – Lovely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
- Colourblind – Spark
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- stripes. – Team Slayer? I barely know her
- Cagefly – Martyr
Reader's opinions