Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-06-26

- Hey Harriet – Honest
- honeybeam – What?
- My Cherie – Darkness & Gold
- Featherstone – Out of reach
- The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots
- Haptics – Haptic Touch
- Panoptique Electrical – For Spaces
- Blood Circle – Crimson feat. Long Hours
- Blood Circle – Shutdown
- Georgia Oatley – Crow Prelude
- Ramona Ashton & The Reeds – Red Ribbons
- The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
- Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
- Ella Ion – When the rain falls heavy outside
- Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
- Mondo Psycho – Wolf it Down
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- The Cold Field – All Alone
- War Room – The Top Floor
- The Cure – M (live 1980)
- Coldwave – Twenty Two
- Part Time Lovers – New Girl
- Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee Bereceuse
