Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-06-26

Written by on June 26, 2024

  1. Hey Harriet – Honest
  2. honeybeam – What?
  3. My Cherie – Darkness & Gold
  4. Featherstone – Out of reach
  5. The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots
  6. Haptics – Haptic Touch
  7. Panoptique Electrical – For Spaces
  8. Blood Circle – Crimson feat. Long Hours
  9. Blood Circle – Shutdown
  10. Georgia Oatley – Crow Prelude
  11. Ramona Ashton & The Reeds – Red Ribbons
  12. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  13. Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
  14. Ella Ion – When the rain falls heavy outside
  15. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  16. Mondo Psycho – Wolf it Down
  17. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  18. The Cold Field – All Alone
  19. War Room – The Top Floor
  20. The Cure – M (live 1980)
  21. Coldwave – Twenty Two
  22. Part Time Lovers – New Girl
  23. Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee Bereceuse
