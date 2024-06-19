Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-06-19

Written by on June 19, 2024

  1. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  2. Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
  3. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  4. Twine – Between States
  5. Tunnel Vision – Opprobrium
  6. REND – THE SHADOW
  7. Stressed – Unite
  8. Devoidance – Code Red (feat. BIFURCATION)
  9. WINNERZ CIRCLE – NUTHIN’ 2 LO​$​E
  10. SlayerOrgana – Chemical S
  11. Jess Johns – Crazy
  12. Slowmango – Floppy Disko
  13. The Botanicals – Treading Water
  14. Big Town – 2057
  15. Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
  16. Dead Roo – Nick of Time
  17. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Old Boys
  18. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Old Dog
  19. Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwich
  20. Witch Spit – Daddy
  21. Superdose Gangway – Chess
  22. Bend – Expectations
  23. Pelvis – Boyzz
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2024-06-19

Current track

Title

Artist