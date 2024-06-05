Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-06-05

Written by on June 5, 2024

  1. Patrick and the Parabolics – The Fire and the Flood
  2. Exit Plan – All Gone
  3. The Flying Squad – Fever Dreams
  4. Attica – Attica
  5. Djawbreaker – Get Out
  6. Greasy Rhysy – Fractals
  7. Bloomy Meadows – Changing Seasons
  8. The Stobies – That’s the Life
  9. Beyonce’s Fiances – Desperate Heart
  10. Brunatex – A is for Apple
  11. Sativa Witch – Orange Porridge
  12. The What 4 – Peel Me a Grape
  13. Cousin Mary Fredsticks – Broccolini
  14. Wex Hellicopter – Vegetable Man
  15. The Norbu Pellets – Beans
  16. PLANET CACTUS – Banana
  17. The Seen – Tex’s Big Bendy Banana
  18. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Mystery Moose and Banana Hammock
  19. The Dairy Brothers – Grapefruit
  20. Sunburners – Pineapple Delight
  21. Nat Pike – Broccoli
  22. Crepuscular – Celestial Cabbage
  23. Nicole Kelly – Fruit Salad
  24. Souzi and the Cool Mints – Watermelon Man
  25. Emily Bettison – Caffeinate
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Thumbnail
Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-06-05

Current track

Title

Artist