Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-06-05

- Patrick and the Parabolics – The Fire and the Flood
- Exit Plan – All Gone
- The Flying Squad – Fever Dreams
- Attica – Attica
- Djawbreaker – Get Out
- Greasy Rhysy – Fractals
- Bloomy Meadows – Changing Seasons
- The Stobies – That’s the Life
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Desperate Heart
- Brunatex – A is for Apple
- Sativa Witch – Orange Porridge
- The What 4 – Peel Me a Grape
- Cousin Mary Fredsticks – Broccolini
- Wex Hellicopter – Vegetable Man
- The Norbu Pellets – Beans
- PLANET CACTUS – Banana
- The Seen – Tex’s Big Bendy Banana
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Mystery Moose and Banana Hammock
- The Dairy Brothers – Grapefruit
- Sunburners – Pineapple Delight
- Nat Pike – Broccoli
- Crepuscular – Celestial Cabbage
- Nicole Kelly – Fruit Salad
- Souzi and the Cool Mints – Watermelon Man
- Emily Bettison – Caffeinate
Reader's opinions