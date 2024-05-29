Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-05-29

  1. church moms – fight me
  2. the vains – mother
  3. witch spit – daddy
  4. stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – snake in the grass
  5. baron von doodie – something from nothing
  6. king jeff and the how are yous – spinning cactus
  7. cull the band – I’ll be your navigator
  8. free drinks – I wish aus guns pf
  9. surf! terror! panic! – aggro-wax eater
  10. exploding white mice – 51st state
  11. god god dammit dammit – dance habit
  12. silent duck – let’s get loose
  13. where’s the pope – going nowhere
  14. the scabs – drink too much
  15. paraphernalia wagon – fuck adelaide
  16. the packets – bad people
  17. meatbeaters – broken man
  18. bitchspawn – flesh
  19. the rowdy neighbours – I got dacked
  20. them creepy crawlies – crazy cats
  21. stissed – who the fuck has got my lighter
  22. hightime – quit ya job
  23. the systemaddicts – red desert rain
  24. the sunday reeds – drop dead cool
  25. hells hoist – on the radio (thank god for three d)
  26. cheeseworld – I got tinnitus listening to eskimo joe
