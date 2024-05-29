Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-05-29

- church moms – fight me
- the vains – mother
- witch spit – daddy
- stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – snake in the grass
- baron von doodie – something from nothing
- king jeff and the how are yous – spinning cactus
- cull the band – I’ll be your navigator
- free drinks – I wish aus guns pf
- surf! terror! panic! – aggro-wax eater
- exploding white mice – 51st state
- god god dammit dammit – dance habit
- silent duck – let’s get loose
- where’s the pope – going nowhere
- the scabs – drink too much
- paraphernalia wagon – fuck adelaide
- the packets – bad people
- meatbeaters – broken man
- bitchspawn – flesh
- the rowdy neighbours – I got dacked
- them creepy crawlies – crazy cats
- stissed – who the fuck has got my lighter
- hightime – quit ya job
- the systemaddicts – red desert rain
- the sunday reeds – drop dead cool
- hells hoist – on the radio (thank god for three d)
- cheeseworld – I got tinnitus listening to eskimo joe
Reader's opinions