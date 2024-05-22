Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-05-22

Written by on May 22, 2024

  1. Nathan Hui-Yi – ASAKUSA RIOT
  2. Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
  3. Lonely Empire – Like a Misfit
  4. Mark Curtis & The Flannelettes – Kilometres
  5. Oscar the Wild – Movie
  6. Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
  7. Velvet Moth – Where’s Wanda
  8. Katie Aspel – Chewing Gum
  9. Aaron Thomas – Bottle of Wine
  10. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  11. Bad//Dreems – Jack
  12. ZOOT – you better get going now
  13. Toyland – Night Flight Over Palestine
  14. The Species – Me Pudding
  15. Deep Sea Data – Vanilla
  16. Parlour – Delicious
  17. Placement – New Disease
  18. Molly Rocket – Bones
  19. Rat Tamango – Show Me What You Got
  20. Les Goolies – Just Dessert
  21. Jon Ann – Treat You Right
  22. Slowmango – ACE
