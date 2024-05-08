Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-05-08

Written by on May 8, 2024

  1. Cagefly – Headlights
  2. Eli & the Truth – The Tales of Stuart Borne
  3. THE MONDAYS – People in the Sun
  4. Hey Harriett – More
  5. Icehouse – Great Southern Land
  6. CHVRCHES – Leave a Trace
  7. Ella & Sienna – Like a Boy
  8. Tashi Marie – Strangers
  9. Lonelyspeck – All Of My Skin On The Air
  10. Bart’s Nightmare – Offset Proto
  11. Phil Collins – In the Air Tonight
  12. Bjork – Joga
  13. Eyrie – Grey Heron
  14. Tashi Marie – Hard-Wired
  15. The Hazys – Trampoline
  16. DJC / Darcy James Cheatle – Burning Out
  17. Garbage – If I Lost You
  18. Superdose Gangway – Hollaback Girl
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Live from Studio 3: 2024-05-08

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2024-05-08

Current track

Title

Artist