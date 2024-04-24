Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-04-24

- Jackulson – Cool Lifestyle
- Twine – My God
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Nonnie – Nectar
- REND – REND
- Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live At Adelaide Guitar Festival)
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- The Botanicals – Right Place, Wrong Time
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Slowmango – Pacific Wind
- Bromham – Chapter 3 – The girl from her dream
- Sturt Avenue – Marion Bay
- Maisie B – Cliche
- Avalon Kane feat. Stu Patternson – Don’t Believe Anymore
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush Of Violence
- The Genevieves – Words
- Bearclaw Camp – Grinding Teeth
- Madura Green – Potato Salad
- Xenura – Short of Breath
