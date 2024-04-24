Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-04-24

  1. Jackulson – Cool Lifestyle
  2. Twine – My God
  3. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  4. Nonnie – Nectar
  5. REND – REND
  6. Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live At Adelaide Guitar Festival)
  7. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  8. The Botanicals – Right Place, Wrong Time
  9. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  10. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
  11. Bromham – Chapter 3 – The girl from her dream
  12. Sturt Avenue – Marion Bay
  13. Maisie B – Cliche
  14. Avalon Kane feat. Stu Patternson – Don’t Believe Anymore
  15. Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush Of Violence
  16. The Genevieves – Words
  17. Bearclaw Camp – Grinding Teeth
  18. Madura Green – Potato Salad
  19. Xenura – Short of Breath
