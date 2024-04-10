Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-04-10

- Placement – Harder
- Bad’m D – Big Eye
- DJ TR!P – Vacuum
- Fishmakers marketplace – The silver ships
- DEAN FOREVER – Greatest Once
- Overnight Oats – Kansas
- tycarni – fake cry
- Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind)
- Naomi Keyte – Gillian
- Yasmin De Laine – Homecoming
- Bedroom Holiday – Follow
- Puree – I Guess You Were Right
- Pine Point – Paperbark
- Dexter Lahiff – Stacy
- Telenn Tri – Maggie’s Pancakes
- Los Palms – From The Shadows
- The Sundials – Do It For Myself
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
- Maisie B – Three Sugars
Reader's opinions