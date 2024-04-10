Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-04-10

  1. Placement – Harder
  2. Bad’m D – Big Eye
  3. DJ TR!P – Vacuum
  4. Fishmakers marketplace – The silver ships
  5. DEAN FOREVER – Greatest Once
  6. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  7. tycarni – fake cry
  8. Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind)
  9. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  10. Yasmin De Laine – Homecoming
  11. Bedroom Holiday – Follow
  12. Puree – I Guess You Were Right
  13. Pine Point – Paperbark
  14. Dexter Lahiff – Stacy
  15. Telenn Tri – Maggie’s Pancakes
  16. Los Palms – From The Shadows
  17. The Sundials – Do It For Myself
  18. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  19. Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
  20. Maisie B – Three Sugars
