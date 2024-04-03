Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-04-03

- Swapmeet – Collision
- Emerauld – My Worth
- Bromham – William & Gudula
- Avalon Kane – Hole Song ft. Stu Patterson
- Erin Buku – See You Shine
- Last Days of Kali – Pripyat
- Thunder Speaks – Free
- Big Uncle Love Bus – Shelf Life
- Bree Tranter – Wounded Love
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Rise With The Blind
- The Munch – Puddle
- Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Bermuda Bay – All My Life
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- Big Uncle Love Bus – Bad Hoss
- Rob Edwards – Dreaming
- The Shaolin Afronauts – The Scarab
- Naomi Keyte – Travelling Woman
- Erin Buku – Only One Me
Reader's opinions