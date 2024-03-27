Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-03-27

- Keaper – Atonement
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- Haptics – Romeo
- Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood)
- Leon Hewer – We’re All Here
- Cultured Pigeons – Free Willy
- Ratvioli – Gumball Piss (Live at West Thebby Social Club)
- West Thebarton – Modern Australia
- Xenura – ULTRAMIND
- Hearteyes, Lonelyspeck, cookii – WEIRDO
- SlayerOrgana – Chemical S
- Stellar Mental – Call It A Day feat. Mnops
- Sonz of Serpent – FORMAT
- DEM MOB – DIP
- The Hazys – Had Enough
- My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
- Ella Ion – When The Rain Falls Heavy Outside
- REND – THE SHADOW
- Chrome Cage – Rust
- Colourblind – Soak
- The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
Reader's opinions