Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-03-27

  1. Keaper – Atonement
  2. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  3. Haptics – Romeo
  4. Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood)
  5. Leon Hewer – We’re All Here
  6. Cultured Pigeons – Free Willy
  7. Ratvioli – Gumball Piss (Live at West Thebby Social Club)
  8. West Thebarton – Modern Australia
  9. Xenura – ULTRAMIND
  10. Hearteyes, Lonelyspeck, cookii – WEIRDO
  11. SlayerOrgana – Chemical S
  12. Stellar Mental – Call It A Day feat. Mnops
  13. Sonz of Serpent – FORMAT
  14. DEM MOB – DIP
  15. The Hazys – Had Enough
  16. My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
  17. Ella Ion – When The Rain Falls Heavy Outside
  18. REND – THE SHADOW
  19. Chrome Cage – Rust
  20. Colourblind – Soak
  21. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
