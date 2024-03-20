Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-03-20

- Bad’m D – Red Eye Railer
- The Danger Dolphins – Mother’s Daughter, Sick Dog
- Coldwave – Haircut Song
- Lemmings – September
- DEW – RipTide
- Tiles – fomo
- Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
- Blush Response – Vertigo
- Dead Ties – Endless
- Raccoon City – Nocturnus
- Putrescent Seepage – Engorged with Festering Pustulation
- Chrome Cage – Siege Master
- Winnerz Circle – Hou$e Of Cardz (Feat. Jem from Speed)
- Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – Squat
- Stressed – Consumed
- Tunnel Vision – Sanctimonious
- DRAINING – roses outside your room (ft. Ariya Gabell)
- Devoidance – Code Red (ft. BIFURCATION)
- PTL – 0,000
- HAGOL – Goyangi
- Sleep Talk – Slowfade
- The Uglies – Big Turd International
