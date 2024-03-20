Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-03-20

Written by on March 20, 2024

  1. Bad’m D – Red Eye Railer
  2. The Danger Dolphins – Mother’s Daughter, Sick Dog
  3. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  4. Lemmings – September
  5. DEW – RipTide
  6. Tiles – fomo
  7. Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
  8. Blush Response – Vertigo
  9. Dead Ties – Endless
  10. Raccoon City – Nocturnus
  11. Putrescent Seepage – Engorged with Festering Pustulation
  12. Chrome Cage – Siege Master
  13. Winnerz Circle – Hou$e Of Cardz (Feat. Jem from Speed)
  14. Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – Squat
  15. Stressed – Consumed
  16. Tunnel Vision – Sanctimonious
  17. DRAINING – roses outside your room (ft. Ariya Gabell)
  18. Devoidance – Code Red (ft. BIFURCATION)
  19. PTL – 0,000
  20. HAGOL – Goyangi
  21. Sleep Talk – Slowfade
  22. The Uglies – Big Turd International
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Wednesday Drive: 2024-03-20

Current track

Title

Artist