Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-03-13

  1. Sycamore – Gambling Man
  2. Effie – Lip Balm
  3. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  4. Jackulson – Emo Hold Me
  5. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  6. Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light of the World!
  7. stripes. – Team Slayer? I Barely Know Her
  8. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  9. Lou Howard – Shape of Angels
  10. Sweeney – Lonely Faces
  11. King Jeff and the How Are Yous – Ticking Over
  12. Placement – Harder
  13. Sonz of Serpent – Life
  14. Loopole – Motions
  15. Maisie – Overflow
  16. Ethanol Blend – Beat Down on the Floor
  17. Aloe Vittoria – For You (Radio Edit)
  18. Coldwave – Conflict
  19. Maisie B – Cliche
