Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-03-13

- Sycamore – Gambling Man
- Effie – Lip Balm
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- Jackulson – Emo Hold Me
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light of the World!
- stripes. – Team Slayer? I Barely Know Her
- Jamie Lena – Dissolve
- Lou Howard – Shape of Angels
- Sweeney – Lonely Faces
- King Jeff and the How Are Yous – Ticking Over
- Placement – Harder
- Sonz of Serpent – Life
- Loopole – Motions
- Maisie – Overflow
- Ethanol Blend – Beat Down on the Floor
- Aloe Vittoria – For You (Radio Edit)
- Coldwave – Conflict
- Maisie B – Cliche
Reader's opinions