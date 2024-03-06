Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-03-06

- Colourblind – Torched
- Tushar – Peaches and Wine
- aleksiah – Pretty Picture
- Avalon Kane ft. Stu Patterson – Hole Song
- Kuiper – A State Of Flow
- Ekosa – It Surrounds; It Becomes
- Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live At Adelaide Guitar Festival)
- Cagefly – Headlights
- Bromham – William & Gudula
- Badland Caravan – Warlock
- The Sundials – Telepath
- Wake In Fright – Dog On Deer Island
- Kurralta Park – Meat
- Struth! – Rushed
- Bird Detective – The Nosebleed Section (Hilltop Hoods Cover)
- Openfire. – Redbone (Childish Gambino Cover)
- Puree – Fresh Squeeze
- Maisie – Hot Juice
- Sons of Zoku – Believe and Transcend
