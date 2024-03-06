Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-03-06

March 6, 2024

  1. Colourblind – Torched
  2. Tushar – Peaches and Wine
  3. aleksiah – Pretty Picture
  4. Avalon Kane ft. Stu Patterson – Hole Song
  5. Kuiper – A State Of Flow
  6. Ekosa – It Surrounds; It Becomes
  7. Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live At Adelaide Guitar Festival)
  8. Cagefly – Headlights
  9. Bromham – William & Gudula
  10. Badland Caravan – Warlock
  11. The Sundials – Telepath
  12. Wake In Fright – Dog On Deer Island
  13. Kurralta Park – Meat
  14. Struth! – Rushed
  15. Bird Detective – The Nosebleed Section (Hilltop Hoods Cover)
  16. Openfire. – Redbone (Childish Gambino Cover)
  17. Puree – Fresh Squeeze
  18. Maisie – Hot Juice
  19. Sons of Zoku – Believe and Transcend
