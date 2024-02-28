Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-02-28

- Bromham – Lords of Northcote
- Souzi D. Wilson & the Cool Minst – I am Somebody
- Matthew Burgess – i think you’re possessed
- Lemmings – September
- Velvet Void – The Pursuit
- Maisie – Marmalade Eyes
- Bend – SMS
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- TOWNHOUSE – Marco Pierre White’s Kitchen Disasters
- girlfriend shorts – no mercy
- Hearteyes, Lonelyspeck, cookii – WEIRDO
- Bart’s Nightmare – Connecticut Lash
- Aloe Vittoria – For You (Radio Edit)
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
- The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
- Only Objects – Towards the Singularity [MoodMiller Remix]
- Temple – The Woman With The Pink Lips
- Erin Buku – Ley Lines
- Madura Green – Crickets
