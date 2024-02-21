Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-02-21

  1. Indiago – Bones
  2. Badland Caravan – Forest Television
  3. The Birds Are Spies – Second, Minute or Hour
  4. Satin Sun – Drive
  5. Head In the Oven – Deluge
  6. colourblind – Semaphore
  7. Sleep Talk – Sorry
  8. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
  9. Eli & the Truth – The Tales of Stuart Borne
  10. stripes. – Team Slayer? I barely know her
  11. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  12. The Munch – Caterpillar
  13. TRUNGLLION HORSEPOWER – Grush
  14. Hayli – Sincerely Me
  15. Pash – Mother
  16. FYOOGS – Getting Dark
  17. Molly Rocket – Methany
  18. blush – doomsday
  19. Ethanol Blend – What’s In My Head
  20. Mum Thinks Blue – The Side That Wasn’t Told
  21. Ben Iota – Agitators
  22. The Man Himself – Slow News Day
  23. Nuclear Family – Womb
