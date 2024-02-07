Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-02-07

  1. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  2. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  3. Druid Fluids – Into See I See
  4. Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Dancer Girl
  5. Bromham – People I’ve Known
  6. So.Crates, Nelson Dialect, Alnitak Kid – Stay A While
  7. Alexander Flood – Starseed (feat. Vivian Sessoms)
  8. Bad’m D – Interstella Bass Station
  9. The Genevieves – Words
  10. Twine – Cleaner 2
  11. It’s A Hoax – Trying For Easy
  12. The Fyoogs – Forever On
  13. Big Romance – cut ur hands
  14. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  15. Tuckshop – Clockwork
  16. War Room – Pumpkins
  17. Coldwave – Twenty Two
