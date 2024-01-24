Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-01-24

January 24, 2024

  1. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  2. Placement – New Disease
  3. Coldwave – Conflict
  4. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  5. Lemmings – September
  6. TOWNHOUSE – Songs for singing
  7. Halftime Oranges (SMATHO) – 44 Bucks (And A Couple of Smokes) – Demo
  8. Nocturnal Animals – Covered In Chrome (Violent Soho)
  9. Nonnie – Nectar
  10. Stephi – Butterfly
  11. Erin Buku – The Way
  12. Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
  13. Nathan Hui-Yi – YASU
  14. DJ TR!P – Use Me
  15. Lonelyspeck – Brine
  16. Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
  17. Pash – Land of the Sun
  18. Puree – Storm
  19. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  20. Inkswel & the Snaglepuss – Let It Grow (featuring Talib Kweli, Erin Buku & Baba Israel)
  21. Nelson Dialect & Delicasteez – Pure Imagination (featuring Southpaw)
