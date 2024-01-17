Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-01-17

  1. Kurralta Park – Meat
  2. Home Court – has anybody seen my chainsaw?
  3. The Munch – Insect
  4. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  5. Nuclear Family – Gordian Knot
  6. Teenage Sister – Pretty Nonsense
  7. Raccoon City – Nocturnus
  8. babyteeth – i am
  9. The Birds are Spies – Butterfish
  10. Cliff Racer – Where’s the Drawing Man?
  11. SASHA – COCO CRAZY
  12. Molly Rocket – Bones
  13. Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live At Adelaide Guitar Festival)
  14. Winnerz Circle – Hou$e Of Cardz (Feat. Jem from Speed)
  15. NO NO NO NO NO – Fingerprints
  16. Loopole – Daylight
  17. David Blumberg & the Maraby Band – Football Emotion
  18. Alexander Flood – Goodmorning (for Alden)
  19. Maisie B – Cliche
  20. Superdose Gangway – His Bed is a Conveyor Belt, Mine is a Race Car
