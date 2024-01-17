Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-01-17

- Kurralta Park – Meat
- Home Court – has anybody seen my chainsaw?
- The Munch – Insect
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
- Nuclear Family – Gordian Knot
- Teenage Sister – Pretty Nonsense
- Raccoon City – Nocturnus
- babyteeth – i am
- The Birds are Spies – Butterfish
- Cliff Racer – Where’s the Drawing Man?
- SASHA – COCO CRAZY
- Molly Rocket – Bones
- Freedom of Fear – Concerto (Live At Adelaide Guitar Festival)
- Winnerz Circle – Hou$e Of Cardz (Feat. Jem from Speed)
- NO NO NO NO NO – Fingerprints
- Loopole – Daylight
- David Blumberg & the Maraby Band – Football Emotion
- Alexander Flood – Goodmorning (for Alden)
- Maisie B – Cliche
- Superdose Gangway – His Bed is a Conveyor Belt, Mine is a Race Car
