Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-01-10

- Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
- Twine – Seachange
- Rhythm Glass – Salsa Nova
- Haptics – Always More
- The Sundials – Telepath
- Dieter Horvat – The Escape
- Ryan Martin John featuring Kyrie Anderson – I’ve Been Waiting
- Oopsie Daisy – Horror Comedy
- The Systemaddicts – Broken Hearted on the Nullarbor
- Mercs – Isolator
- stripes. – background music
- The Macs – The Grand Plan
- Sincerely, Grizzly – Catholic Guilt
- Dean Forever – Ease the Nearing
- Sofia Menguita – I’ve
- Nick Vulture – Summertime
- Lemmings – Table Space
- Ghosthread – Dazed & Confused
- Backyard Haircuts – Sitting Pretty
- Mum Thinks Blue – Curly
- NO LEMMIN – Pollenator
- More Colour – Tell You Everything
- Southpaw – Honeybee
Reader's opinions