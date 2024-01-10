Local Fruit And Veg: 2024-01-10

  1. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  2. Twine – Seachange
  3. Rhythm Glass – Salsa Nova
  4. Haptics – Always More
  5. The Sundials – Telepath
  6. Dieter Horvat – The Escape
  7. Ryan Martin John featuring Kyrie Anderson – I’ve Been Waiting
  8. Oopsie Daisy – Horror Comedy
  9. The Systemaddicts – Broken Hearted on the Nullarbor
  10. Mercs – Isolator
  11. stripes. – background music
  12. The Macs – The Grand Plan
  13. Sincerely, Grizzly – Catholic Guilt
  14. Dean Forever – Ease the Nearing
  15. Sofia Menguita – I’ve
  16. Nick Vulture – Summertime
  17. Lemmings – Table Space
  18. Ghosthread – Dazed & Confused
  19. Backyard Haircuts – Sitting Pretty
  20. Mum Thinks Blue – Curly
  21. NO LEMMIN – Pollenator
  22. More Colour – Tell You Everything
  23. Southpaw – Honeybee
