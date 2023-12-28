Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-12-28

  1. Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind)
  2. Lonelyspeck – Happy New Year
  3. Only Objects – I’m Still Here (feat. Only Objects) [DJ TR!P Remix]
  4. Southpaw – You
  5. Aloe Vittoria – for you
  6. girlfriend shorts – Haha, Upset? *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoing* Yeah I Guess
  7. Sweeney – Lonely Faces
  8. The Max Headroom – Ode
  9. Placement – It’s Over
  10. Blush Response – Molasses
  11. Brave Mistakes – Unchained Melody
  12. Eyrie – Grey Heron
  13. Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light of the World!
  14. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  15. Mums Favourite – Red Room
  16. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues (live at Arthur)
  17. Indiago – Shade
  18. Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
  19. Big Town – DIALOGUE
  20. Jackulson – The Garden Dome
