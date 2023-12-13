Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-12-13

- Peach PRC – Like A Girl Does
- Hearteyes, Lonelyspeck, cookii – WEIRDO
- Bad’m D – Forever (Bird in the Cage)
- Alexander Flood – Genesis
- Cult Nonsense – In The Yeah
- The ONO’s – (WAR ID OVER)
- Sean Blackwell – Return To Earth
- Bart Willoughby – Pathways
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- Pine Point – Say It Again
- Nuclear Family – Crash Mat
- Tell Mama – Sundrenched
- Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- THE MONDAYS – Tell You Anyway (You & Me)
- Sympathy Orchestra – Jungle
- SONS OF ZOKU – Yumi
- Madura Green – Potato Salad
- The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
- Coldwave – No Conflict
