Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-12-13

  1. Peach PRC – Like A Girl Does
  2. Hearteyes, Lonelyspeck, cookii – WEIRDO
  3. Bad’m D – Forever (Bird in the Cage)
  4. Alexander Flood – Genesis
  5. Cult Nonsense – In The Yeah
  6. The ONO’s – (WAR ID OVER)
  7. Sean Blackwell – Return To Earth
  8. Bart Willoughby – Pathways
  9. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  10. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  11. Pine Point – Say It Again
  12. Nuclear Family – Crash Mat
  13. Tell Mama – Sundrenched
  14. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  15. The Sundials – I’m Down
  16. THE MONDAYS – Tell You Anyway (You & Me)
  17. Sympathy Orchestra – Jungle
  18. SONS OF ZOKU – Yumi
  19. Madura Green – Potato Salad
  20. The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
  21. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
  22. Coldwave – No Conflict
