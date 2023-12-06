Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-12-06

  1. Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
  2. Foulness Island – We’ll Call It Home
  3. Effie – Lip Balm
  4. My Cherie & Uomo – runrunrun
  5. swapmeet (formerly known as Sour Sob) – New Wood, Old Ashes
  6. The Munch – Stills
  7. Placement – Lost Sun
  8. Pelvis – Ooo Yes Baby
  9. Raccoon City – Rite
  10. The Danger Dolphins – NAH
  11. Axe & The Ivory – Strangers
  12. Electric Slumber – Countdown
  13. The Effends – Chief Wiggum
  14. Sunsick Daisy – Faith
  15. Blue Lucy – Last Year In Amsterdam
  16. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  17. Aloe Vittoria – attmpt2
  18. Jackulson – Cap Shortage
  19. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  20. The Mondays – People In The Sun
  21. Nuclear Family – Getaway
