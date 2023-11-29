Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-11-29

  1. Viagra Boys – Ain’t No Thief
  2. girlfriend shorts – Haha Upset? *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoing* Yeah I Guess
  3. stripes. – 90’s BREAKDANCE MACHINE
  4. TOWNHOUSE – Early 2000’s Sitcom
  5. Invalids – Sherman Is Connector
  6. Ball Park Music – Birds Down Basements
  7. San Cisco – Sunrise
  8. Day For Caroline – No one’s as late for the sky as me
  9. Superdose Gangway – Ceramic
  10. SEABASS – Body Close
  11. The Fyoogs – I Heard You Call
  12. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  13. Big Town – Not Everyone’s Vibe
  14. Cliff Racer – I’ll do it for free
  15. Soylent Green – Chamelaucium Uncinatum
  16. SONS OF ZÖKU – Moonlight
