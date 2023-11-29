Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-11-29

- Viagra Boys – Ain’t No Thief
- girlfriend shorts – Haha Upset? *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoing* Yeah I Guess
- stripes. – 90’s BREAKDANCE MACHINE
- TOWNHOUSE – Early 2000’s Sitcom
- Invalids – Sherman Is Connector
- Ball Park Music – Birds Down Basements
- San Cisco – Sunrise
- Day For Caroline – No one’s as late for the sky as me
- Superdose Gangway – Ceramic
- SEABASS – Body Close
- The Fyoogs – I Heard You Call
- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- Big Town – Not Everyone’s Vibe
- Cliff Racer – I’ll do it for free
- Soylent Green – Chamelaucium Uncinatum
- SONS OF ZÖKU – Moonlight
