Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-11-08

Written by on November 8, 2023

  1. The Last Dinner Party – My Lady of Mercy
  2. Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
  3. Big Town – 2057
  4. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  5. Grimes – Genesis
  6. noname – Part of Me
  7. J-Live – Them That’s Not
  8. Frou Frou – let Go
  9. Current Joys – Televisions
  10. Aphex Twin – Windowlicker
  11. Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
  12. The Empty Threats – Can’t Think About Myself
  13. Coldwave – Conflict
  14. Sisters Underground – In the Neighbourhood (Downtown Mix)
  15. Bilal – Soul Sista
  16. Jadu Heart – Cocoon
  17. Belair Lip Bombs – Look the Part
  18. Pool Toy – Ride
