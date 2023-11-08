Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-11-08

- The Last Dinner Party – My Lady of Mercy
- Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
- Big Town – 2057
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- Grimes – Genesis
- noname – Part of Me
- J-Live – Them That’s Not
- Frou Frou – let Go
- Current Joys – Televisions
- Aphex Twin – Windowlicker
- Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
- The Empty Threats – Can’t Think About Myself
- Coldwave – Conflict
- Sisters Underground – In the Neighbourhood (Downtown Mix)
- Bilal – Soul Sista
- Jadu Heart – Cocoon
- Belair Lip Bombs – Look the Part
- Pool Toy – Ride
