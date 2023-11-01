Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-11-01

  1. The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
  2. girlfriend shorts – Haha Upset? *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoing* Yeah I Guess
  3. Big Romance – cut ur hands
  4. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  5. Inkswel – Trippin’ featuring Oliver Night
  6. Erin Buku – The Way
  7. The Sundials – Baby
  8. Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again and Again
  9. Big Uncle Love Bus – Breathe
  10. STELLAR – Washing Machine
  11. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  12. marcello – honourable
  13. Pine Point – Say It Again
  14. Mystery Twin – Never
  15. Sofia Menguita – I’ve (Live on Franklin)
  16. effie – Lip Balm
  17. Deep Creek Waterfall – Housemates
  18. Brave Mistakes – Late June
  19. The Max Headroom – Ode
  20. Loopole – Telescope
  21. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues (Live at Arthur)
  22. Hey Harriet – Hearts In the Ocean
