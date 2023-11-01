Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-11-01

- The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
- girlfriend shorts – Haha Upset? *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoing* Yeah I Guess
- Big Romance – cut ur hands
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- Inkswel – Trippin’ featuring Oliver Night
- Erin Buku – The Way
- The Sundials – Baby
- Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again and Again
- Big Uncle Love Bus – Breathe
- STELLAR – Washing Machine
- Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
- marcello – honourable
- Pine Point – Say It Again
- Mystery Twin – Never
- Sofia Menguita – I’ve (Live on Franklin)
- effie – Lip Balm
- Deep Creek Waterfall – Housemates
- Brave Mistakes – Late June
- The Max Headroom – Ode
- Loopole – Telescope
- The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues (Live at Arthur)
- Hey Harriet – Hearts In the Ocean
