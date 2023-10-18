Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-10-18

- Bromham – Chapter 1 – What kind of youth worker wears a tie?
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- Sons of Zoku – Yumi
- 63 Deluxe – Sunshine
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
- Tushar – Arthur
- Puree – Braindead
- Twine – My God
- 63 Deluxe – Too Late
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- Struth! – Rushed
- SASHA – Lemon Road
- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Big Town – 2057
- War Room – Pumpkins
- Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
- Coldwave – Conflict
