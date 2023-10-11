Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-10-11

Written by on October 11, 2023

  1. Lovebird Society – I’m gonna die
  2. Twine – sleeping dogs – Spine
  3. Big Town – 2057
  4. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy (Radio Edit)
  5. LOLA – Game Over
  6. Violet Harlot – Shiny Pieces of Cardboard (Live at ARTHUR)
  7. Mercs – Isolator
  8. Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
  9. ming. – optic
  10. Tiles – Red Wine
  11. THE MONDAYS – SUPERSONIC
  12. Placement – It’s Over
  13. Kurralta Park – Meat
  14. girlfriend shorts – no mercy
  15. Jon Ann – Headspins
  16. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  17. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  18. The Shaolin Afronauts – The Scarab
  19. Soylent Green – Caution
  20. Puree – Braindead
  21. SONS OF ZÖKU – Yumi
