Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-09-13

Written by on September 13, 2023

  1. New Life Odyssey – Twenty-Three Years
  2. Badland Caravan – Forest Television
  3. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
  4. Home Court – from russia with mud
  5. The Munch – Insect
  6. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  7. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  8. Dean Forever – Right to try
  9. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  10. Stormy-Lou – Alone With U
  11. The Max Headroom – Baby Blue
  12. Coldwave – Conflict
  13. War Room – Pumpkins
  14. Indiago – Shade
  15. Michael Pearse – Falling From The Hills
  16. Sofia Menguita – Something I’ve Never Had Before
  17. Sweeney – Lonely Faces
  18. Not For Humans – The Current
  19. LENI – BREATHE
