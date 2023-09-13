Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-09-13

- New Life Odyssey – Twenty-Three Years
- Badland Caravan – Forest Television
- The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
- Home Court – from russia with mud
- The Munch – Insect
- Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- Dean Forever – Right to try
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Stormy-Lou – Alone With U
- The Max Headroom – Baby Blue
- Coldwave – Conflict
- War Room – Pumpkins
- Indiago – Shade
- Michael Pearse – Falling From The Hills
- Sofia Menguita – Something I’ve Never Had Before
- Sweeney – Lonely Faces
- Not For Humans – The Current
- LENI – BREATHE
