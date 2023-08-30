Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-08-30

- colourblind – Soak
- Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
- blush – are u ok?
- The 745 – Just Tell Em
- Kurralta Park – Meat
- Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
- Kurralta Park – John Swang (Interlude)
- Kurralta Park – I’d Like To Stay With You Tonight
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- made – Don’t Speak To Me
- Bolt Cutter – Body Clock
- Title Fight – 27
- Raccoon City – Rite
- Daft Punk – Revolution 909 (Original Mix)
- Only Objects – Good News, Didn’t Die (featuring Nug Chompah) [Valley Flaxman Suburban Complex Remix]
- DIIV – Valentine
- Coldwave – Conflict
Reader's opinions